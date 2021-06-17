New Virtual Gallery Tours and Literary Evening at the University of Debrecen

New exhibitions and a literary evening became available in the digital space organized by the Cultural and Organizational Office of the Secretariat of Public Education of the University of Debrecen. The exhibitions can also be viewed on site during the opening hours of the galleries.

Life Science Gallery

Exhibition of ValériaBessenyei enamel artist

The virtual tour of the exhibition and the opening speech can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/203982518245756

The exhibition is open until July 16th, 2021

Address: University of Debrecen Life Sciences Center, Egyetem tér 1.

DOTE Gallery

Photo exhibition of István Rotyis nature photographer. Title of the display: River Tisza and Tisza Lake

The virtual tour of the exhibition can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/1467925996920849

The exhibition is open until July 16th, 2021

Address: University of Debrecen MSc, Theoretical Block, Nagyerdei krt. 98.

Gallery Evenings Literary Series

A poetic literary compilation by István Mezei

The online presentation can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/kozmuvelodes/videos/787221151946673