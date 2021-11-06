6th European Art Cinema Day – In 25 Locations Nationwide

“Europe is going to the cinema again!” – For the sixth time, European Cinema Day is waiting for fans of art cinemas and European films. The event is drawing attention to the diversity of European cinema and the importance of art cinema as a cultural and community space with its diverse range of programs.

Held every year since 2016 by the International Association of Art Cinemas (CICAE) and Europa Cinemas, this year the event will be held in more than 600 art cinemas in 37 countries at the same time, on Sunday 14th November.

The detailed Hungarian program of the 6th European Art Cinema Day and the program of each cinema can be read at https://www.artmoziegyesulet.hu/…/6-europai-art-mozi…/

On this day, the participating cinemas – including 25 Hungarian cinemas and almost all member cinemas of the Art-Cinema Association – are waiting for the audience with a pre-premiere screening of award-winning film specialties.

The domestic film offer includes exciting new European and domestic works awarded at Cannes, Berlin, Venice and other prestigious film festivals, from drama to thriller, film satire and romantic sci-fi comedy to animation in a wide variety of genres.

The screening program will be enriched by restored film classics, as a tribute to the recently deceased famous Hungarian artists: animation film director and graphic artist, Marcell Jankovics and film director György Szomjas.

The screenings in Hungary is organized by the Art-Cinema Association with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and the National Cultural Institute.

