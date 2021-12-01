Csontváry Painting Sets Record Starting Price for a Hungarian Work at Auction

Tivadar Csontváry Kosztka’s “Secret Island”, one of only a dozen or so privately owned paintings by the Hungarian master, is soon to be auctioned, and the enigmatic work has set a record starting price for a Hungarian painting at auction.

Budapest art trader Virág Judit Gallery has set the starting price for Csontváry’s (1853-1919) work in the December 19 sale at 160 million forints (EUR 440,000). The painting dating from 1903 is one of Csontváry’s “most enigmatic” works, art historian Anna Kelen told a press conference on Tuesday.

