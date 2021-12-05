The Golden Voices of Gospel Will Give a Concert in Debrecen

Baptist Reverend Dwight Robson and The Golden Voices of Gospel are touring Europe. They are going to give a concert in Debrecen and Budapest on January 13th and 14th.

The concerts feature iconic spirituals and gospels like Hallelujah or Oh, Happy Day. The well-known gospel songs will take the audience into the traditional world of southern spirituality on January 13th at the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen and on January 14th at St. Stephen’s Basilica in Budapest, the event’s communications company told MTI.

The Golden Voices of the Gospel is a world-renowned band founded by the Reverend Dwight Robson. World stars such as Michael Jackson, Bonnie Tyler or Mariah Carey have already worked with the formation.

debreceninap.hu