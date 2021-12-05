Train Hit a Man Between Debrecen and Apafa

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Train Hit a Man Between Debrecen and Apafa

Firefighters help passengers on the site.

 

Délibáb InterCity No. 616, which runs from Nyugati railway station to Záhony, hit a man between Debrecen and Apafa, Mávinform reported. As it was written, trains can only run on one track on the affected section during the site investigation.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to the accident for technical rescue. Passengers will be transferred to Rétköz InterCity Train No. 626 with the help of disaster management. On the Budapest – Debrecen – Nyíregyháza – Záhony line, the train journey time can be extended by 15-20 minutes.

debreceninap.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Tragic Accident in Derecske – One Person Dies

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Bus Caught Fire in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Train Hit a Man Between Debrecen and Apafa

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

41 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft

- Apartment for sale on University Avenue

50 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Virág utca

16 m2 garage for rent
15 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *