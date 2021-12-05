Train Hit a Man Between Debrecen and Apafa

Firefighters help passengers on the site.

Délibáb InterCity No. 616, which runs from Nyugati railway station to Záhony, hit a man between Debrecen and Apafa, Mávinform reported. As it was written, trains can only run on one track on the affected section during the site investigation.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to the accident for technical rescue. Passengers will be transferred to Rétköz InterCity Train No. 626 with the help of disaster management. On the Budapest – Debrecen – Nyíregyháza – Záhony line, the train journey time can be extended by 15-20 minutes.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay