V4 Cultural Officials Discuss Innovative Programs During Pandemic

Ministry officials in charge of culture from the four Visegrad Group countries have discussed at a two-day conference innovative programmes and cultural projects organised during the coronavirus pandemic, Péter Fekete, the state secretary of the human resources ministry, said.

The conference entitled Impact and Influence Cultural Innovation in the Visegrad Countries during the Covid-19 Pandemic was organised online on December 1-2 by Hungary as part of its current V4 presidency’s programme.

“Hungary as V4 president has the job to assemble and share good practices that have been developed [in the cultural sphere] in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia since the outbreak of the pandemic,” Fekete told public television. The member countries came up with many creative ideas and presented exciting new programmes, Fekete said, noting performances streamed by theatres online with their own TV crews and online classes presenting so far unseen art objects in 3D scans by several museums. He said an important result of the conference was to identify creative projects that had been launched “out of necessity” after the outbreak of the pandemic but which could also be used in the future, noting the Térzene free concert series in public spaces in cities, towns and villages. The Visegrad Group will send a summary of their most successful cultural programmes and projects to 40 cultural ministers in Europe, Fekete said.

