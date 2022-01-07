Sidney Poitier Dies at 94

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Sidney Poitier Dies at 94

The well-known Bahamian-American actor, film director, activist, and ambassador died on 7th January, 2022.

 

In 1964, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor, becoming the first Black male and Bahamian actor to win the award.

He received two further Academy Award nominations, ten Golden Globesnominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Laurel nominations, and one Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.

 

His death has been confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

 

 

