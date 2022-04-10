St. Ephrem Men’s Choir Will Give an Easter Concert in Budapest and Debrecen

The Szent Ephrem Men’s Choir and Irén Lovász will give an Easter concert in Budapest and Debrecen in April.

The performers compiled the program from the music of three nations, in which Hungarian, Russian and Ukrainian prayers and sacred songs are sung from the repertoire of Lent, Holy Week and Easter.

The program includes Csango songs from Palócföld, songs from Transylvania and Moldavia, for which the male choir and Irén Lovász prepared a joint adaptation specifically for this occasion.



The Lenten and Easter songs of the Greek Catholic and Byzantine singing traditions in the Carpathian Basin are also performed, thus giving a cross-cultural overview of the most important holiday of Christianity. True to the tradition, the audience will be able to sing two songs together with the performers, the band told MTI.



The public will hear the Easter concert on April 21st at the Calvin Square Reformed Church and on April 23rd at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Debrecen.



The eight-member St. Ephrem Men’s Choir was formed in 2002 and has become one of the most popular vocal ensembles in Hungary in recent years. The namesake of the male choir, St. Ephraim of Syria (306-373), who was already honored by his contemporaries with the honorary title of the harp of the Holy Spirit, recorded that his songs and hymns had taken many people back to the “true path.” The choir sees the mission of the St. Ephrem Men’s Choir as building intercultural dialogue, so they have a kind of peace-building role between East and West.

