Fire Dance Youth Dance Festival and Youth Meeting are organized in Debrecen

Főnix Néptáncegyüttes and DEMKI Nonprofit Kft. Are organizing the Fire Dance Youth Dance Festival for the 23rd time this year.

The venue of the event: Debrecen-Liget Square

The date of the event is June 25, 2022.

Detailed program:

10.00 – 12.30 Gábor Nagy “Cat” football memorial tournament basketball matches, skill games

15.00 – 15.50 Tales on the Wings -MM Podium Stage performance for children – Oradea

16.00 Opening ceremony

16.20 – 17.30 Stage productions Part I.

17.30 Handing over commemorative cards

18.00 – 21.00 Stage productions II. part

21.00 – 21.20 Fiery Production – Dragon Girls Fire Juggler Team

21.20 – 22.00 Fire-dance around the fire

Participating bands:

Bajnóca Folk Dance Ensemble – Berettyóújfalu,

Berde Mózes Unitarian High School Wild Roses Folk Dance Group – Székelykeresztúr-Transylvania

Berettyó Citer Orchestra – Star

Csapókerti Pávakör – Debrecen

Tap Garden Glass Zither Circle – Debrecen

Csimpolya Folk Dance Ensemble – Püspökladány

Folk Ensemble of Debrecen – Debrecen

Rainbow Folk Dance Ensemble – Derecske

Phoenix Folk Dance Ensemble – Debrecen

Phoenix Folk Dance Ensemble Wild Roses Group – Debrecen

Phoenix Folk Dance Ensemble Rszervecske Group – Debrecen

Kendekóc Folk Dance Ensemble – Püspökladány

Sling Folk Dance Ensemble – Nyíradony

Wildflower Tradition Circle -Ada- Vojvodina

Accompanied by the Bakator Orchestra

There is a folk landing fair and a snack bar during the day.

In case of rain, the programs are delayed.

Admission is free.

History:

The festival started in 2000, close to St. John’s Day (June 24), with the participation of the county’s folk dance communities. The first meeting was preceded by almost two years of work. The event has expanded internationally over the years. In recent years, 45 domestic and foreign folk dance groups have participated in the Spring Festival.

The aim of the festival has not changed over the years: to bring the festival closer and livable to young people and the general public, to create and nurture traditions, and to meet and connect different branches of art.

The Fire Dance Youth Dance Festival is an outstanding activity of the Phoenix Folk Dance Ensemble. The annual festival provides an opportunity for 11-13 youth folk dance ensembles and folk music groups to introduce themselves.

debreceninap.hu