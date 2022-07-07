New Exhibition Opens in Debrecen

Organized by the Cultural and Organizational Office of the Public Culture Secretariat of the University of Debrecen, a new exhibition opens in the DOTE Gallery.

Date: Sunday (10th July) 11:00 am

Venue: DOTE Gallery, Debrecen (98. Nagyerdei Blvd.)

Program: Opening ceremony of a display presenting the artworks of doctor-painter dr. Györgyi Vass

The exhibition will be opened by Viktor Csaba Kozák cultural manager. He is going to be accompanied by the Monteverdi Choir of the University of Debrecen. Conductor: Ildikó Takács and István Pazár.

The display can be visited until 30th August, 2022.