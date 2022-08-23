The Nagyerdei Outdoor Games end with a musical comedy

On August 23, the Nagyerdei Outdoor Games program series will close its doors with the musical comedy, Nem élhetek mussikaszó nélkül production, at the Zenthe Ferenc Theater. Summer theater lovers were able to see 8 productions by 7 guest companies and 3 performances by the Csokonai Theater at mostly sold-out performances in the largest open-air theater in the Northern Great Plain region. The genres included classical and contemporary, as well as Hungarian and foreign comedy, musicals, city tours brought to life on stage, and dance performances. The company of the Csokonai Theater also presented itself within the framework of the 2nd Debrecen Festive Games. Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute was presented on August 1, directed by Péter Gemza.

This summer, the hits of “I can’t live without music” will be heard for the last time among the trees of the Great Forest. Balázs, the landowner of Nyír, is the non-fighting and failing figure of Móricz’s gentry world. He knows exactly how fun a Hungarian gentleman is. Balázs likes fun, gypsy music, and when the fun lasts three days at his door. His wife, Pólika, is a bit different, for her, grasshopper walks are all fun. And if a Karakan, stubborn wench gets mad at her master, she will surely run away and it will take half a village to reconcile her.

A light-hearted comedy of a light-hearted world in which nothing is irreversible, nothing is fatal. It holds up a mirror to a bygone age, a cheerful but light-hearted age of happy prosperity.

The Nógrád Dance Group and the Dűvő Band participate in the production. Nem élhetek without music begins on August 23 at 8 p.m. on the Nagyerdei Szabadtér Színpad.

debreceninap.hu