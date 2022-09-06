Rákóczi Festival to Be Organized on Sunday in Borsi, Slovakia

Rákóczi festival will be organized on September 11th in Borsi, Slovakia, in the birthplace of II. Ferenc Rákóczi, in the renovated Rákóczi Castle – the László Teleki Foundation, which organized the event, informed MTI on Tuesday.

The spectacular programs start at 11 a.m. on Sunday and end at 7 p.m. in the Slovakian settlement located just 5 kilometers from the Hungarian border and Sátoraljaújhely. The event begins with the parade of the Sárospatak Horse Band, and those interested can then meet, among others, the Virtus Bagpipe Band, the Stilt Theater and the Zurgó ensemble.

In the Tárogató cellar, a Tokaj wine muster and wine tasting will be organized for visitors, and there will be a cooking competition entitled Rákóczi gastronomy, in which all dishes will be made from ingredients reminiscent of the age.

The Musica Historia band will give a concert, but there will also be a fashion show of period clothes – the foundation says in its statement on Tuesday. They add that the Mediterrán Duo and the Dezső Fitos folk dance troupe will perform, and Sándor Fábry is preparing a stand-up show.

II. Ferenc Rákóczi was born in the Rákóczi Castle in Bors on March 27th, 1676. Hungarian János Áder and then Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic made an agreement in 2013 to jointly save the building. After that, the Hungarian government decided to begin the complete renovation of the castle with a grant of HUF 805 million.

The castle was completely renovated from 2019 to 2021 with Hungarian and Slovak funds, amounting to almost HUF 2 billion.

MTI

pixabay