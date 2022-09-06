Sándor Födő, Eszter Bíró: Kaddish – ALL-IN Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days

Contemporary classical and world music concert in one part.

Date: 8th September 19:30-20:40

Venue: Orthodox Synagogue of Pásti Street

Program: Contemporary classical and world music concert in one part

Kaddis is an ancient Jewish prayer that mourners tell for 11 months straight for their deceased loved ones. This is one of the most important pillars of the Jewish liturgy.

Composer Sándor Födő – for the first time ever int the world – used the full Aramaic text of the prayer in his work. Even in the movements, he is uniquely used other traditional Hebrew prayer texts for his creation. He also wrote music for the poems about the Israeli-Hungarian poetess Hanna Szenes, who died a heroic death in 1944 at the age of 23,which were written by the Hungarian poet Ernő Szép, who also has Jewish origin and suffered a troubled fate.

Sándor Födő is an Artisjus – who is a multiple Fonogram Award , platinum and gold records winner – composer and musician. He is the composer of numerous records, films and plays (Radnóti Theatre: The Caretaker, Szeged Contemporary Ballet: Credo, Rózsavölgyi Salon: The Unknown), and also contributed as a musician to the productions of Gábor Presser, Charlie and Zorán, among many others.

Eszter Bíró is a Fonogram- , eMeRTton- and Gundel Art- and Value Award-winning actor and singer, who became popular with her leading roles in the musical theatres (Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Gone with the Wind) and film (Miracle in Krakow) and as a soloist for the Budapest Klezmer Band – is the soloist of the evening and the dreamer of the creation of the work.

Featuring:

Eszter Bíró – vocals

Sándor Födő – piano, percussion

András Sturcz – cello

Gábor Csonka – violin

Lesták Bedő Eszter – violin

Krisztina Haraszti – viola

Hegyaljai-Boros Zoltán – viola

Dániel Szabó – cimbalom

János Hámori – trumpet, shofar

Balázs Cserta – clarinet

Zsófia Hámori – flute

Dániel Szabó – cimbalom

Zoltán Kovács – double bass

The production is assistanced with the support of NKA.

Participation in the program is free, but pre-registration is required. Registration wristbands can be collected at the information desk of the Kölcsey Center every working day of the week between 8:00 am-4:00 pm.

They will make a video and audio recording of the event, you consent to the publication by participating in the program.