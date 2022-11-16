Cinema City’s Cinemas to Open Only in the Afternoon on Weekdays Due to Skyrocketing Energy Prices

It is not yet known how long the restriction will remain in effect.



From November 17th, on weekdays, Cinema City cinemas in the capital will open at 3:00 p.m., while in the countryside you will be able to watch movies from 4:00 p.m. At the weekends and during the winter break, the schedule will remain as usual, so you can also exchange tickets for the morning or early afternoon screenings.

Referring to the chain’s PR and marketing director, Andrea Buda: this solution was chosen because the time slot before 3 and 4 p.m. has the lowest traffic, however, they currently do not know how long the restriction will be in effect.



24.hu

pixabay