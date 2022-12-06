Actress Kirstie Alley Dies at 71

Kirstie Alley died after fighting cancer for a short period of time. The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor was 71 years old.

The news of her death was announced by her children on the actresse’s Instagram. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was such a wonderful mother and grandmother,” her children wrote, noting that Alley was only recently diagnosed with the disease and that they are grateful to the doctors and nurses at Moffit Cancer Center for their care.

Kirstie Alley was born in Kansas in 1951 and moved to Los Angeles in 1980, where she first worked as an interior designer. Alley was already a member of the Church of Scientology at the time, at least by her own admission she was being treated for her cocaine addiction in the church’s Narconon program.

She started her film career in 1982 in the movie Star Wars II: Revenge of Khan. In 1987, she got the role of Rebecca Howe in the series Cheers. As reported by Variety, Alley has been very active on social media in recent years, was an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of Donald Trump on Twitter during the presidential election, then withdrew her support from him, but later said that she still voted for him. In 2011, she was the runner-up in Dancing with the Stars, in 2013 she got an independent sitcom called Kirstie, which was canceled after one season, and most recently she appeared in the American version of The Masked Singer.



444.hu

pixabay