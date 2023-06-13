Iconic Actor Treat Williams Dies at 71

The star of the popular 1970s movie Hair died after being involved in a motorcycle accident, writes people.com.

Treat William’s death was confirmed by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson said. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Treat Williams’ career reached a high point in 1979 when he starred as George Berger in the film Hair, which was based on the Broadway musical.

Main picture: Instagram/treat.williams2