Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Has Died at 25

Angus Cloud, actor of the hit HBO series Euphoria, died at the age of 25, TMZ said.

They say that the Oakland police received an emergency call at 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday, which was initiated by the actor’s mother. In her report, she said her son may have overdosed and that he had no pulse.

The exact cause of his death is not yet known.

The news of the actor’s death was also announced by the family, in their statement they wrote: “it was with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible person today. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in many ways.”

The family members also mention that the actor had a hard time processing the death of his father, whom he buried last week. Colud has previously spoken openly about his mental health issues, and his family members hope that his death will serve as a reminder to others that they are not alone and that they do not have to struggle alone in a similar situation in silence. “Our only consolation is that Angus is now back with his father, who was his best friend,” the family members said goodbye to the actor.

24.hu

Photo: MICHAEL KOVAC / VARIETY / GETTY IMAGES