The former main street of Debrecen comes to life in the city’s newest mural

Debrecen’s newest mural has been completed, which will now decorate the courtyard of the Rickl House at 39 Piac Street. The work was presented by Deputy Mayor István Puskás, János Angi, director of the Déri Museum, and historian Katalin Váradi.

The ninety-square-meter fresco is a 19-20. depicts a postcard from the turn of the century, on which the former main street of Debrecen unfolds.

István Puskás said: the purpose of the painting is to make visible the history of a building in downtown Debrecen, which plays an important role in the life of the city, and to strengthen belonging to the community. He emphasized that the work was created as a result of an exemplary collaboration, which includes the Déri Museum, the Méliusz Juhász Péter Library, Cívis Ház Zrt., a private enterprise and the students of the Medgyesi High School.

János Angi spoke about how they want to show the many values of the city’s history, past, and culture through material culture, and Katalin Váradi emphasized that they can give life not only to the exhibition “The World of Cívisek” that opened this summer but also to the museum’s city history blog.

The Déri Museum, in connection with the mural and their exhibition The World of Cívisek, welcomes visitors with a tableau exhibition, which is located in the former Rickl house and trade at Piac utca 39, near the Török Császár. presents the history of the business, which was a defining point of Debrecen for almost 130 years. Nowadays, a popular, cozy cafe, Wellington & Pie, operates on the site of the shop, which evokes the spirit of the former shop with its furnishings – and now also with the exhibition.

From now on in Debrecen, along with this, walkers in the city can also come across three murals. The wall painting created on the occasion of the 460th anniversary of the establishment of the printing press in Debrecen – it depicts the front page of István Werbőczy’s triple law book made in 1565 – has been decorating the wall of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center at the Bethlen Gábor Közgazdasági Technikum since June 2021, and a copy of the graphic artist Ákos László’s work The Artist and the City Since July 2023, it has been visible on the firewall of the house at 28 Piac utca.

