Matthew Perry Was Buried

Family members, friends and close colleagues said their last goodbyes to Matthew Perry at a small funeral. The actor, who became world famous with the hit series Friends, died on October 28th at the age of fifty-four.



All the stars of Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc also appeared at the funeral of Matthew Perry, who died a week ago at the age of fifty-four, reports TMZ. Perry was laid to rest on November 3rd at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, known as the final resting place of celebrities. The cemetery is located near the Warner Bros. Studio where Friends was filmed. About 20 people were present at the roughly one-hour ceremony, including Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, his father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison.

Matthew Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles on October 28th. There was no suspicion of foul play in the case. Although police found drugs in the home of the actor, who had a history of severe drug addiction, preliminary toxicology results showed there were no drugs in Perry’s blood when he died.





24.hu

Photo: DAVID M. BENETT / CONTRIBUTOR / GETTY IMAGES