The Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience exhibition has arrived in Budapest

One of the world’s most popular multimedia art experiences, the Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience, has arrived in Hungary. The exhibition has already been seen by more than 20 million people around the globe: hundreds of thousands of visitors in New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, and other metropolises were impressed by van Gogh’s special post-impressionist visuals. The production opens in the BOK Hall in Budapest on the 2nd of February and awaits visitors until the 1st of September.

The art of Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), the greatest figure of post-impressionism, will be brought to life through projections on thousand square meters from 2 February in the BOK Hall. Affecting all senses, the 21st-century tech-cultural experience impresses the audience with the visual presentation of the most famous and spectacular works of the painter. At the exhibition, visitors can not only get to know the works in a never-before-seen form but also get a glimpse into the artist’s life.

Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience is not an exhibition in the traditional sense. There are no original paintings on the walls, only the huge audiovisual exhibition space of two thousand square meters, consisting of several rooms, which offers a unique and innovative opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the incomparable world of the Dutch master.

The exhibition provides an exciting pastime for those who do not belong to the regular audience of classical fine art exhibitions, but at the same time promises an unforgettable experience for true van Gogh fans.

In the production, the painter’s sunflower fields and starry skies come to life, and even the door of the master’s bedroom opens. The special VR room as well as the studio can be also found, where after viewing the exhibition, anyone can put themselves in the shoes of van Gogh and create their own work, which they can even project on the wall.

“We leave the traditional framework and present van Gogh’s world in a revolutionary way. The best-known works of the Dutch painter are brought to life with the help of technological tools, so visitors can enjoy a real 21st-century multimedia experience. We know and understand the preferences of today’s generation, and also that the accelerated world has created new habits in the field of cultural consumption. We trust that Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience will also bring young people closer to art”

– said Dudi Bercovici, managing director of Hadran Events and organizer of the exhibition.

The international success of the exhibition is demonstrated by the fact that in London, instead of the originally planned opening time of three months, the production has been welcoming visitors continuously for two years now. In the United States, in Atlanta, 600,000 people bought tickets to the attraction since last summer, which has attracted more than 20 million visitors throughout its history.

In the BOK hall, Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience awaits visitors from February 2nd until September 1st.

More information and tickets here.