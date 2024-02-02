Spring Weather to Come at the Weekend

The weather of the first weekend of February will be spring-like and a bit windy. By Sunday, the night frosts will stop and temperatures can be as high as 15 degrees Celsius during the hottest hours – according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt., which was delivered to MTI on Thursday.

On Friday, it is likely to be moderately cloudy with longer or shorter sunny periods, but there will be more clouds in the eastern regions. Showery precipitation may occur in some places in the northeast. Until the afternoon, the northwesterly wind west of the Tisza will still be brisk, sometimes strong, but in the afternoon it will quickly moderate and the wind will turn to the southwest. The highest daytime temperature is usually expected to be between 5 and 9 degrees.

On Saturday, the sky will be moderately or heavily cloudy, the least clouds are expected in the southwest, but there will be no significant precipitation. The northwest and west winds will strengthen in many places, the air movement may remain moderate in the southwest and northeast regions. The minimum temperature will usually be between -1 and +3 degrees, it can be colder in the south-west and north-east parts sheltered from the wind, but the weather will lighten up in the morning. It can be 8-13 degrees in the early afternoon, 6-7 degrees in the north-east.

On Sunday, mostly moderately or heavily cloudy weather can be expected. Rain will occur in places, with the least chance in the south-western part of the country. The west and north-west wind will strengthen in many places, the air movement may remain more moderate in the south-western third of the country. The temperature in the morning will usually be between 0 and +7 degrees, it can be colder in the south-west regions protected from the wind. Early afternoon 9-15 degree is expected.

MTI

pixabay