Bomb Exploded in the Center of Athens

The terrorist attack was preceded by two warning phone calls.

A bomb exploded in Athens, Greece near the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, at dawn on Saturday. No one was hurt, but the building was damaged, and the windows of several neighboring houses were broken.

According to Greek ERT news, the explosion was preceded by two phone calls: the Greek newspaper Efimerida ton Syntakton was called by an unknown person who warned that the bomb had been placed in a backpack on the barriers in front of the ministry, and in the next phone call he claimed that the hell machine is located outside the entrance of a nearby bank branch and will be activated within forty minutes.

A hitherto unknown anarchist group, Revolutionary Class Self-Defense, claimed responsibility for the crime. The case is being investigated by the Greek anti-terrorist service.

