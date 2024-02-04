Ban on Visits Introduced at the Clinics in Debrecen

A ban on visiting the Pulmonary Clinic, the Neurological Clinic and the Internal Medicine Clinic “A” building on the Nagyerdei Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center came into effect on February 2nd. Wearing a mask is still mandatory in all patient care units of the Clinical Center, the DE announced on its website.

In order to protect patients and workers, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office ordered a complete ban on visiting the Pulmonary Clinic, the Neurological Clinic and the Internal Medicine Clinic “A” building on the Nagyerdei Campus of the Clinical Center as of February 2nd, Friday, as a preventive measure against the epidemic.

Wearing a mask is also mandatory on all three campuses of the Clinical Center, the Nagyerdei Campus, the Gyula Kenézy Campus and the Gróf Tisza István Campus in Berettyóújfalu.

The above provisions are valid until withdrawal. The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.

