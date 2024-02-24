Csokonai Theater Organizes a Casting of Child Actors

The Csokonai National Theater Debrecen is looking for young people who can sing and dance for its upcoming new play, the musical Lionel Bart: Oliver.

Children between the ages of 8 and 16 can apply until March 4th, the selection will take place in mid-March.

Next season, the Csokonai National Theater in Debrecen will present Lionel Bart: Oliver, a large-scale musical. The theater welcomes applications from young boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 16 who can sing and dance. For the audition to be held on March 13th and 14th, 2024, you must prepare with the song “There’s a place for you” from the musical, the sheet music of which will be sent to the applicants electronically by the organizers.

It is important that the young people have to take part in joint singing lessons the week before the audition. Applications are accepted until March 4th, 2024 at the e-mail address operatitkar@csokonaiszinhaz.hu, where, in addition to contact and personal information, they also ask for a full-length photo.

You can read more information about the details of the application on the website of the Theatre.

