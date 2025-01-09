One of Hollywood’s biggest galas has been canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires

The Critics Choice Awards, one of the biggest film industry award shows, which was scheduled to take place on January 12th in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, will now be held on January 26th.

The organization issued a press release regarding the change:

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been postponed from January 12th to January 26th due to the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California. The rescheduled event will remain at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will broadcast live on E! and… pic.twitter.com/wCNQrszS54 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 8, 2025

We previously reported on the Los Angeles wildfires here.