Bácsi Éva One of Hollywood's biggest galas has been canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires

The Critics Choice Awards, one of the biggest film industry award shows, which was scheduled to take place on January 12th in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, will now be held on January 26th.

The organization issued a press release regarding the change:

We previously reported on the Los Angeles wildfires here.

