Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Katinka Hosszú announces her retirement

Hosszú Katinka, the three-time Olympic champion swimmer, has announced her retirement.

The 35-year-old athlete shared the news on her Facebook page on Wednesday, stating that she has concluded her career.

“For thirty years, water was my home, a sanctuary where I found peace and strength. From the moment I first stepped into a pool as a child, I knew I had discovered something magical. The cool embrace of the water felt like coming home—a place where gravity ceased to exist, and each stroke brought me closer to my dreams,” Hosszú wrote. She debuted in the senior category in 2003 and participated in the Athens Olympics a year later. Her first major success came at the 2008 European Championships in Eindhoven, where she won a silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley.

At the 2009 World Championships in Rome, she triumphed in the same event while training under Dave Salo in the United States.

In 2012, Hosszú won three gold medals at the European Championships in Debrecen. She traveled to the London Olympics as a podium contender but finished fourth in the 400-meter individual medley, which was a disappointment for her. After this, she ended her collaboration with Salo and began working with her future husband, Shane Tusup, ushering in what became her “golden era.”

Hosszú adopted a new training “method,” competing frequently and amassing medals and records at World Cup events. At the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, she dominated the 200- and 400-meter individual medley events, setting a world record of 2:06.12 in the former—a record that still stands today. She went to the Rio Olympics as the overwhelming favorite and was unstoppable in the two medley events, setting a world record in the longer race. Additionally, she unexpectedly won the 100-meter backstroke and claimed silver in the 200-meter backstroke.

At the beginning of the following year, she was named Hungary’s Sportswoman of the Year for the fourth consecutive time and fifth overall. She also received the European Sportsperson of the Year award from the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), the first Hungarian athlete to do so since Krisztina Egerszegi in 1992. Hosszú was the star of the 2017 World Championships held in Budapest, where she again secured double gold in the medley events at the Duna Arena.

Her relationship with Tusup ended in May 2018. She then briefly worked with coach Árpád Petrov, achieving victories in the medley events at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 posed a significant challenge for her career, as competitions were halted for a long period. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she was still among the favorites but ultimately finished fifth.

“As I progressed in my swimming career, I transformed from a curious child into one of the most successful female swimmers of all time. Every race I won was not only proof of my hard work and dedication but also a reflection of the countless hours of training, sacrifices made, and the unwavering support of my family and coaches. I will never forget the thrill of competition—the adrenaline as I stood on the starting block, the world fading away until only the sound of my heartbeat and the promise of the race remained,” Hosszú said, emphasizing that swimming taught her resilience, the importance of discipline, and the beauty of teamwork.

“Now, as I reflect on my career, I feel immense fulfillment. The medals and records are valuable, but what remains most deeply is my eternal love for swimming. Even after I’ve hung up my competition suit, the water continues to call to me. I still find immense joy in the strokes, the gentle splashes, and the peaceful solitude beneath the surface,” the triple Olympic champion wrote. Known for her exceptional turns and strength, Hosszú also excelled in short-course swimming, earning 17 gold, 8 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the 25-meter World Championships—accounting for nearly 60% of Hungary’s total short-course medal tally.

“In the years ahead, I hope to share this passion with others—teaching young swimmers the magic I found in the water and encouraging them to follow their dreams. For me, swimming was not just a sport but a lifelong journey filled with love, growth, and the pursuit of excellence. As I dive into each new day, I carry the lessons learned and my enduring belief in the sport,” Hosszú concluded.

Throughout her extraordinary career, Hosszú set 20 world records and won 321 gold, 83 silver, and 69 bronze medals in World Cup events, cementing her place at the top of the all-time rankings.

