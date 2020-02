Debrecen’s budget for this year guarantees development-oriented, stable and secure operation and growth.

The budget devotes significant amounts on social, healthcare, civilian and youth political issues. When performing social tasks, we approach the needy in a new way. „Let us not give fish to the needy, but rather teach them how to fish” – said Vice Mayor Diána Széles at her press conference on 10 February 2020.

debrecen.hu

pixabay