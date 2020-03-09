Debrecen Regional Cooperation Council Has Been Set Up

Debrecen and twenty-one settlements in Hajdú-Bihar and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties established together the Debrecen Regional Cooperation Council.

This organisation, which is unique in the country, harmonises the economic, educational, cultural and tourism development within the settlements participating in the cooperation. The mayors of the settlements concerned as well as the Members of Parliament representing this region accepted a joint declaration of intent on the establishment of the council, in Debrecen, on 26 February 2020. The organisation allows its participants to be part of a beneficial cooperation in the fields of municipal development, economic development, education, culture and tourism. Debrecen is ready to share and exchange its experiences with participants of the cooperation, through its economic development organisation, namely EDC Debrecen Urban and Economic Development Centre.

debrecen.hu

pixabay