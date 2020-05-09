Lockdown Spurs Online Shopper Growth in Hungary

Around 50,000 Hungarians became active online shoppers between the middle of March and the end of April, when lockdown measures were introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus, economic research company GKI Digital said.

The additions brought the total number of active online shoppers to 3,350,000, GKI said, adding that the scale of growth would have required a period of eight months last year. Increased online shopping has brought express delivery companies’ package volume close to levels usually only seen around the holidays. Online retailers’ first-quarter gross sales climbed by 21.4% to 149.6 billion forints (EUR 424m) from the same period a year earlier. Orders were up 15.9% at 9,900,000. GKI forecasts an increase of as much as 35% for online sales in the second quarter.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay