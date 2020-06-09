2/3rds of Companies Delay Tax Deadline

Two out of three companies have taken advantage of a government measure allowing corporate tax to be paid by Sept. 30 rather than June 3.

Just 117,000 companies paid their corporate tax by June 3 this year, down from 317,000 a year earlier. The measure is among others designed to ease the economic impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic. Corporate tax payments made by June 3 added up to 32 billion forints (EUR 93m), meaning around 20 billion forints will be paid by the Sept. 30 deadline.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay