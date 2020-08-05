Industrial producer prices rose by 3.1% in June

Industrial producer prices rose by an annual 3.1% in June, accelerating from 1.7% in May, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Prices for domestic sale dropped by 1.1%, while export prices rose by 5.2%. KSH noted that the coronavirus pandemic had impacted markets and exchange rates during the period. Domestic sales prices have been down year-on-year since April. Export prices increased at a higher pace since the start of the year, partly on base and exchange rate effects. Year-on-year, factory gate prices in the manufacturing sector rose by 4.9% in June. Prices of the transport equipment segment were up 8.4%, and prices in the computer, electronic and optical products segment were up 4.7%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco segment increased by 6.3%. In January-June, industrial producer prices rose by an annual 3.4%, as domestic prices rose by 0.6% and export prices climbed 4.8%, KSH said.

MTI