Hungary Posts Trade Surplus of EUR 207 M in July

Hungary’s trade surplus was 207 million euros in July, growing from 78 million in the same month a year before, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The surplus was revised down from 262 million in a first reading. Exports fell by an annual 4.3% to 8.624 billion euros and imports were down by 5.8% at 8.417 billion. In June, exports and imports dropped by 3.2% and 5.1%, respectively. Other European Union member states accounted for 77% of Hungary’s exports and 71% of its imports. For the period January-July, Hungary’s exports fell by an annual 10.5% to 57.425 billion euros and the country’s imports were down by 9.7% at 55.172 billion. The trade surplus contracted to 2.253 billion euros from 3.035 billion in the base period.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay