The Hungarian state buys 51% of the company operating Debrecen Airport

A government decision has been published in the Magyar Közlöny, which informs that in order to promote economic development and tourism goals, the Hungarian state will acquire a 51% ownership share in the Debrecen International Airport Limited Liability Company owned by the Debrecen Municipality and Debrecen Asset Management Ltd. The decision, signed by Viktor Orbán, calls on the Minister without portfolio responsible for the management of national assets (András Mager) to take the necessary measures through the Hungarian National Asset Management Ltd., with the involvement of the Minister for Innovation and Technology (László Palkovics).

Debrecen Airport also received significant state support this autumn.

Mayor László Papp said in August last year that Debrecen Airport had taken the lead among the three regional airports operating in the region (the other two being Košice and Oradea) and would become the busiest airport.

