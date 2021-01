Hungary’s three-month rolling average jobless rate was 4.3% in December, edging up 0.2 of a percentage point from the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. In absolute terms, there were 200,000 unemployed, 10,000 more than in November and up 59,000 from a year earlier, KSH said.

In annual comparison, the jobless rate grew by 1.2 percentage points. The rate covers unemployment among people between the ages of 15 and 74.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay