Hungary Records 93 Coronavirus Fatalities, 1,569 More Infections

Fully 93 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,569 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 363,450, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen to 12,291, while 249,003 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 102,156, while there are 3,669 hospitalised Covid patients, 255 on a ventilator. Altogether 19,131 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,097,809. Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 161,215 people have received their first jab, and 26,293 have been fully inoculated. Vaccination against the coronavirus started in residential homes for the elderly, the public health authority said. The campaign will reach 1,845 residential homes for the elderly and other types of facility such as psychiatric institutions, Ágnes Galgóczi said. Fully 143 teams will participate. The vaccination started in 220 homes on Thursday, where altogether 13,000 residents and employees have registered for the vaccine, she said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay