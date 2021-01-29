LMP Accuses Fidesz of “Outsourcing” Universities for Access to EU Funds

The ruling Fidesz party is seeking to retain control over the huge funds the European Union is expected to earmark for research and development in the event it loses the next general election, the parliamentary leader of Hungary’s green party LMP has said.

The ongoing changes to the way universities are run are also politically motivated, László Lóránt Keresztes told an online press conference. The government, he insisted, was introducing private foundations to run universities with a view to appointing their boards that exert full control over their assets. There is no guarantee whatsoever that the assets would be used for the purposes of higher education, the LMP group leader said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay