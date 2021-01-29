DK Demands Government Support Businesses ‘That Genuinely Need It’

The opposition Democratic Coalition has called on the government to stop “shamelessly rescuing oligarchs” and provide support to businesses “that genuinely need it” instead.

DK board member Olga Kálmán told an online press conference that the government’s promises to help out businesses in tourism and catering were “blatant lies”. In reality “they essentially help only their own oligarchs.” The Hungarian Tourism Agency under the supervision of Antal Rogán has distributed 83.5 billion forints (EUR 230m) non-refundable state support and two-thirds of this went to ruling Fidesz oligarchs, she added. The Hunguest Hotels chain linked to Lőrinc Mészáros has received a total of nearly 18 billion forints, a joint company of Mészáros and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son in law István Tiborcz received nearly 12 billion forints, and Tiborcz’s former business partner received nearly 4 billion forints, Kálmán said. László Szijj who provided a “luxury yacht holiday” for Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, received some 8 billion forints, “which means that we Hungarians paid to keep the minister well”, she added.

