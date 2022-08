The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) on Friday issued a warning to consumers against HyperVerse multi-level marketing (MLM) products advertised on social media.

HyperVerse, a “rethought” version of the earlier HyperFund system, “bears some marks of a pyramid scheme”, the central bank and financial market regulator said. The NBH acknowledged, however, that it does not have oversight of transactions related to cryptocurrency.

