Over 16,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 7,789 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 8,856 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 369 people, ORFK told MTI on Friday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 247 people, 106 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

