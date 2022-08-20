Culture Minister Presents State Awards

National
Tóháti Zsuzsa

János Csák, Hungary’s minister of culture and innovation, and state secretary Eszter Vitályos presented high state awards on the occasion of the upcoming August 20 national holiday, on Friday.

 

In his address at the ceremony, the minister noted that the Order of Merit of Hungary and the Hungarian Cross of Merit were given in recognition of “outstanding, exemplary efforts to promote the country’s development and to promote the homeland’s interests as well as adding to universal human values”. “Just as our predecessors preserved our culture for 33 generations, we have the obligation to preserve permanent human values and pass them onto the next generations,” Csák said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

