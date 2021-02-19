Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry ties closer its relations with Uzbekistan

The Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry concluded pioneering cooperation with the Karakalpakstan Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Uzbekistan.

Among the Hungarian chambers of commerce and industry, the only one signed by the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the basis of the signed cooperation with the Karakalpakstan Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan on February 17, 2021 in Budapest.

The aim of the agreement is to develop trade, promote economic and investment cooperation, increase trade between Hungary and Uzbekistan, and create mutually favorable economic conditions between the business communities of the two countries.

The cooperation includes facilitating the search for business partners, organizing conferences, business roundtables, exchanging information on the situation of the two countries’ goods and services markets, and launching joint projects in, inter alia, tourism, trade and investment, agriculture and food. processing, healthcare, the transition to a green economy and digital technology. Strengthening cooperation between the two countries is also of paramount importance because Central Asia may be one of the most developing regions in the world after the crisis. It is important for Hungarian companies to make the most of the opportunity, therefore the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry helps market participants to enter the Central Asian market with all available means.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Joldasov Damir Rauajovich, head of the Karakalpakstan Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dr. Éva Skultéti, Secretary General of the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to the organization’s statement.