Hungary Records 158 Coronavirus Fatalities and 3.093 New Infections

Fully 158 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 3,093 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 397,116, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The death toll has risen to 14,145, while 302,689 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 80,282, while there are 4,024 hospitalized Covid patients, 352 on a ventilator.

Fully 391,821 people have been vaccinated so far, with 152,432 having received the second jab.

The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1.

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu