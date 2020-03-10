Government reveals bold environment protection plan

The government’s climate and nature protection action plan is based on the views of ordinary Hungarians, a state secretary of the innovation and technology ministry said. Anita Boros told a press conference that Hungarians were more committed to protecting the environment than the average European Union citizen. Under the action plan, a new authority will control waste management from July on, Boros said, adding that disposable plastic containers will be withdrawn from circulation in 2021 and a deposit scheme introduced for metal containers as well as glass and plastic bottles.

The government will take steps to clean rivers and protect Hungary’s waters from pollution from abroad, and ten new trees will be planted for every new-born in the country. The government will also support the introduction of cheap electric vehicles, she added.

MTI