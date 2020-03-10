University of Debrecen and MIT to cooperate on health technology research

Hungary’s University of Debrecen is partnering with General Electric to conduct health science research within the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s LinQ Catalyst health technology research programme, the innovation and technology minister said. At a press conference detailing an innovation cooperation agreement between MIT and Hungary and the University of Debrecen and General Electric, László Palkovics said the government was working to make Hungary a country that not only produced high-tech solutions but was also a base for their development. Hungary is poised to shape the future of health research after being given special status in MIT’s LinQ Catalyst programme, the minister said.

MTI