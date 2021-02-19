Orbán: We are in a dangerous period, 3093 new infections have been registered

We are witnessing the third wave – said Viktor Orbán on the morning program of Kossuth radio on Friday morning. Two things are running in competition with each other: if more people are vaccinated, we will save lives, if the curve of the third wave gets stronger, we will lose lives, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister began by presenting the latest epidemiological data:

3,093 new infections were registered and 110 people died. The number of people in the hospital is constantly rising (currently 4,024 people) and 352 are on ventilators.

These are not good numbers, but on top of that, their tendency is particularly bad. We are in a very dangerous period, Orbán said. On the one hand, vaccinations are already available, but we are witnessing the third wave, so the leader says two things are competing with each other: if more people are vaccinated, we save lives, if the curve of the third wave gets stronger, we lose lives.

According to a report from the operative board, if twenty thousand people now had to be provided with coronavirus-related care, the system would be able to do so. According to Orbán, our reserves are large.

There are currently 391,000 Hungarians who have received at least the first vaccination, which is estimated to be 441,000 soon. From here, a big jump is expected, with 1,225,000 people vaccinated by the beginning of March and 2,582,000 by the beginning of April. He highlighted that everyone who has registered to this day can be vaccinated by Easter.

Chinese vaccine

Regarding the Chinese vaccine, he said: We are all in the hands of Cecilia Müller. According to Orbán, the national chief medical officer said, “I am handling everything well,” Orbán sees that the epidemiologists are working hard.

National consultation

In connection with the national consultation, Orbán emphasized that the government is responsible for all decisions to reopen, but at the same time: it is a good decision in which as many people as possible can be involved.

The consultation contains essential questions and they have been thinking about it for weeks or months. If we can break the third wave, the reopening can happen, Orbán said.

Accordingly, 120,000 people filled out the questionnaire in one day.

Vaccinations

Orbán talks again about the fact that people are informed on the spot what kind of vaccination they are getting, but he reassured everyone that they would be notified before the vaccination.

But it’s important to watch out because the third wave is happening, and there is a serious risk because of it. He asks people not to decide about the vaccine out of temper because it could cost them their life. In European comparison, today Hungary has the most vaccines suitable for vaccination. We lead the ranking, with 3.5 million more people vaccinated in May than other EU countries compared to an EU country of similar size, he said.

