30,050 protective suits and 82,000 face masks delivered to Hungary

An aircraft carrying 11 tons of protective gear arrived from Shanghai at Budapest’s international airport this morning.

The innovation and technology ministry revealed that the consignment containing 30,050 protective suits and 82,000 face masks was ordered by the Hungarian government and will be distributed primarily among healthcare workers serving on the frontline fighting the coronavirus.

The ministry said more deliveries are expected over the coming weeks.

A call center set up for advice on the coronavirus can be reached on +36-80-277-455 and +36-80-277-456 or by email koronavirus@bm.gov.hu

abouthungary.hu

pixabay