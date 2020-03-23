State-Owned Company Starts Making Surgical Masks

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on State-Owned Company Starts Making Surgical Masks

Kézmű, a state-owned company that employs Hungarians living with disabilities, has started making surgical masks, state secretary Attila Fülöp announced at the Kézmű factory in Budapest.

The first masks produced will go to those most vulnerable to the new coronavirus: residents and staff of retirement homes, Fülöp said. Kézmű-Erfo-Főkefe managing director Péter Csizi said the company could turn out as many as 30,000 masks a day. The double-layer textile masks are washable and can be reused, he added. The group employs 9,000 people at 136 bases around the country.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

