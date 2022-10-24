Teachers’ Union Calls on Government to Restore Right to Strike

Teachers’ union PSZ has called on the government and parliament to restore education workers’ right to strike and “put an end to the intimidation of teachers”.

In a statement approved by its congress in Hajdúszoboszló, in eastern Hungary, this weekend, PSZ repeated its demand that the government should immediately raise wages in the sector and restore the status of vocational training as part of public education. The union stressed the need to set up a separate ministry of education, and called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to appoint a commissioner who has expertise in all areas of education to be a partner in talks on structural changes, managing the shortage of teachers, modernising the education system, and a review of the national curriculum. Further demands include decentralisation, guaranteeing the professional autonomy of schools and teachers, a free choice of textbooks and restoring the rights of headmasters. The union “will not let the Hungarian government sacrifice the next generation”, the congress concluded.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay