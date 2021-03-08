Socialists: Hungary Could Miss European Job Protection Funds

Tóháti Zsuzsa

It is not clear whether the Hungarian government has applied for SURE funds, the European Union’s job protection programme, Socialist MEP István Ujhelyi told an online press conference, warning that the relevant deadline was drawing near.

“If the government fails to act, Hungary could miss out on those funds,” Ujhelyi said. He insisted that on top of 504 million euros Hungary had received in the first phase of the programme, the country could benefit from at least a further one billion euros in the second. He demanded that the government indicate whether it was bidding for the funds still available from the EU scheme. Also, the government should pay full compensation to businesses affected by the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting on Monday, Ujhelyi said.

 

