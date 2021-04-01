Hungary Gross Wage HuF 411,000 in January

Gross wages grew by an annual 9.5% in January, the Central Statistical Office said. Gross wages averaged 411,000 forints and 273,300 after tax.

Private-sector wages grew by an annual 8.5% before tax in January, while in the public sector, excluding fostered workers, salaries increased by 13%. Net wages rose to 280,500 forints without benefits in kind, up 9.2% compared with the same period of the previous year. Gross wages without bonuses came to 390,200 forints, up 9.8% year on year. Calculating with consumer price inflation of 2.7%, wages rose by an annual 6.6%, KSH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay